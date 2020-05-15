Global  

Troy Deeney hits out at Premier League’s Project Restart and hints at refusal to come back – ‘I’ve been broke before so it doesn’t bother me’

talkSPORT Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Watford captain Troy Deeney has publicly blasted the Premier League’s Project Restart plans, insisting he will not put his family’s health before football. The 31-year-old has been one of the most vocal players on Zoom meetings with officials regarding the resumption of top-flight football in England, which is proposed for June 19. But Deeney is […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Deeney and Noble voicing PL player concerns'

'Deeney and Noble voicing PL player concerns' 01:17

 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reveals Watford captain Troy Deeney and West Ham skipper Mark Noble have voiced concerns over the Premier League's 'Project Restart'.

