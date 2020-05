Danish Ali RT @IndiaToday: Soldier tests positive at Army headquarters, part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed Live update: https://t.co/e0UPIkqqIL http… 8 minutes ago IndiaToday Soldier tests positive at Army headquarters, part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed Live update:… https://t.co/KhDhZdcmRB 13 minutes ago Dr Pk Tyagi RT @timesofindia: Part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed after soldier tests Covid-19 positive https://t.co/9w7VeeFvpb via @TOIDelhi https://t… 14 minutes ago Jasdeep Singh RT @ThePrintIndia: Part of Sena Bhawan sealed after a soldier tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/4IM3Hm5TdQ 19 minutes ago ThePrintIndia Part of Sena Bhawan sealed after a soldier tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/4IM3Hm5TdQ 20 minutes ago The Times Of India Part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed after soldier tests Covid-19 positive https://t.co/9w7VeeFvpb via @TOIDelhi https://t.co/3E46v4i9c3 26 minutes ago Newz Viewz Soldier tests positive at Army headquarters, part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed https://t.co/59bY5mB1Fe #Army 36 minutes ago MailToday #CoronaVirusUpdates: Soldier tests positive at Army headquarters, part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed https://t.co/fAt9OSGbXQ 57 minutes ago