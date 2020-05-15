FM announces Rs 1.63 lakh crore stimulus for agri and allied sectors

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a Rs 1.63 lakh crore package for agriculture and allied sectors aimed at strengthening infrastructure, logistics and capacity building at farm gate. Sitharaman said the government has taken several measures in the last two months to support farmers, including MSP purchases of Rs 73,300 crore. 👓 View full article

