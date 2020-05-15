Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FM announces Rs 1.63 lakh crore stimulus for agri and allied sectors

IndiaTimes Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a Rs 1.63 lakh crore package for agriculture and allied sectors aimed at strengthening infrastructure, logistics and capacity building at farm gate. Sitharaman said the government has taken several measures in the last two months to support farmers, including MSP purchases of Rs 73,300 crore.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package

BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package 09:48

 After PM Modi announced a 20 lakh crore stimulus package to soften the blow of the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has now announced major steps to help the MSMEs. Among others, Sitharaman announced collateral-free loans worth ₹3 lakh crore for Micro,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi breaches 1000 mark, atleast 40 people succumb to disease|Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi breaches 1000 mark, atleast 40 people succumb to disease|Oneindia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published
Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sitharaman to announce second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package at 4 PM today

It will be a follow up on the first tranch of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.
DNA

Rs 20 lakh crore package will help overcome challenges posed by Covid-19: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

"Welcome the Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji to revive economy, boost efficiency of various...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Siddharth_6801

Siddharth (ஸித்தார்த்) Second Tranche by #NirmalaSitharaman focuses on Food Grains for migrants and MNrEGA and Farmers schemes like credit… https://t.co/4yIo2kTL0s 14 minutes ago

icjtv24

I Connect Journal Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.63 lakh crore stimulus for agriculture and allied sectors – Times of India https://t.co/0gNlSlLu0Q 27 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories FM announces Rs 1.63 lakh crore stimulus for agri and allied sectors https://t.co/018XFaDgJY 31 minutes ago

electionfactsin

ELECTIONFACTS Government to immediately create a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmer… https://t.co/ifKbnlmEGr 1 hour ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Centre announces Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund in 3rd tranche of stimulus package https://t.co/6TOQeHuHBt 1 hour ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Highlights of the third tranche of the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Follow live updates here:… https://t.co/hBMkEPGQ22 1 hour ago

eddiedog9881

Young Beef RT @BloombergQuint: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the third tranche of relief measures as part of the government's Rs 20 la… 2 hours ago

RajeevR1972

Rajeev Ranjan Roy Centre announces Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund in 3rd tranche of stimulus package https://t.co/xfUSKDBVYx 2 hours ago