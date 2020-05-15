Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hull FC fan raises nearly £7000 through charity shirt

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Hull FC fan raises nearly £7000 through charity shirt£10 of every purchase will got towards two local NHS Trusts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this