Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing during the pandemic to win the Cup Sunday at the Darlington Raceway.
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing during the pandemic to win the Cup Sunday at the Darlington Raceway.