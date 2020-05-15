Global  

Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday

FOX Sports Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on SundayNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing during the pandemic to win the Cup Sunday at the Darlington Raceway.
