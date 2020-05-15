|
League Two clubs vote for season to end; League One clubs undecided
|
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
League Two clubs have voted to end the season early following discussions on Friday with the English Football League.
The post League Two clubs vote for season to end; League One clubs undecided appeared first on teamtalk.com.
|
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
L2 clubs vote to end season early 00:51
Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee has the latest on League Two after the clubs unanimously voted to end the season early.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Season 'needs to be knocked on the head'
Ahead of Friday's meeting between League One and League Two clubs and the EFL, Grimsby striker Billy Clarke says the season should be curtailed, with no more games played.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:38Published
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season
Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its
plan to play an 82-game season,
the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this