League Two clubs vote for season to end; League One clubs undecided

Christian Newman RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: League Two clubs vote to end season early, pending approval from EFL & FA, with top three promoted, no relegat… 8 seconds ago Captain Fantastic8 BBC Sport - League Two Clubs Vote To End Season Early But League One Undecided - League Two's Season Has Been Broug… https://t.co/rUFzuHqUii 24 seconds ago KevinHanks 'League Two clubs vote to end season early' https://t.co/mhkA0u54sc 27 seconds ago Devdiscourse Soccer-League Two clubs vote to end regular season https://t.co/aUvHfDmDAY 29 seconds ago Promotion 2010 RT @LeeSobotYEP: EFL statement in full with EFL outlining framework for how curtailment of a season could be addressed "maintaining the pri… 36 seconds ago Simon ashburner League two clubs vote to end season. Now would be a great PR opportunity to reinstate @buryfcofficial back into the football league 2 minutes ago ed RT @ArgyleObserver: League Two clubs vote to end the season. The following clubs will be promoted to @SkyBetLeagueOne: • Crewe Alexandra… 4 minutes ago The Furn The usual nonsense from the thick people that run football https://t.co/EjCMhACOYt 5 minutes ago