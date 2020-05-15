Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

League Two clubs vote for season to end; League One clubs undecided

Team Talk Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
League Two clubs have voted to end the season early following discussions on Friday with the English Football League.

The post League Two clubs vote for season to end; League One clubs undecided appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: L2 clubs vote to end season early

L2 clubs vote to end season early 00:51

 Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee has the latest on League Two after the clubs unanimously voted to end the season early.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Season 'needs to be knocked on the head' [Video]

Season 'needs to be knocked on the head'

Ahead of Friday's meeting between League One and League Two clubs and the EFL, Grimsby striker Billy Clarke says the season should be curtailed, with no more games played.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July [Video]

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its plan to play an 82-game season, the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

League Two clubs vote to end 2019/20 season but League One clubs fail to come to agreement

League Two clubs have voted to end the 2019/20 season, according to reports. A meeting was held on Friday between member clubs and the EFL over how to proceed...
talkSPORT

League Two clubs vote to end season, but League One teams fail to decide

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- The League Two season is brought to an early conclusion after talks between clubs and the English Football League.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blak_padlock

Christian Newman RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: League Two clubs vote to end season early, pending approval from EFL & FA, with top three promoted, no relegat… 8 seconds ago

nattyroons

Captain Fantastic8 BBC Sport - League Two Clubs Vote To End Season Early But League One Undecided - League Two's Season Has Been Broug… https://t.co/rUFzuHqUii 24 seconds ago

KevinHa26298207

KevinHanks 'League Two clubs vote to end season early' https://t.co/mhkA0u54sc 27 seconds ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Soccer-League Two clubs vote to end regular season https://t.co/aUvHfDmDAY 29 seconds ago

prving

Promotion 2010 RT @LeeSobotYEP: EFL statement in full with EFL outlining framework for how curtailment of a season could be addressed "maintaining the pri… 36 seconds ago

simon_ashburner

Simon ashburner League two clubs vote to end season. Now would be a great PR opportunity to reinstate @buryfcofficial back into the football league 2 minutes ago

edcfc73

ed RT @ArgyleObserver: League Two clubs vote to end the season. The following clubs will be promoted to @SkyBetLeagueOne: • Crewe Alexandra… 4 minutes ago

SportMonkey

The Furn The usual nonsense from the thick people that run football https://t.co/EjCMhACOYt 5 minutes ago