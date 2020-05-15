Schalke 04 Boss David Wagner Talks Playing Borussia Dortmund (Video)

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As Schalke 04 prepare to welcome Borussia Dortmund when Bundesliga football resumes on Saturday, coach David Wagner looks ahead towards the Revierderby. 🗣"We have a huge advantage because we are not playing just any game we are playing the derby"@s04_en manager David Wagner on playing Borussia Dortmund pic.twitter.com/zphpJJX1jn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 15, 2020



