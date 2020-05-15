Schalke 04 Boss David Wagner Talks Playing Borussia Dortmund (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 () As Schalke 04 prepare to welcome Borussia Dortmund when Bundesliga football resumes on Saturday, coach David Wagner looks ahead towards the Revierderby. 🗣"We have a huge advantage because we are not playing just any game we are playing the derby"@s04_en manager David Wagner on playing Borussia Dortmund pic.twitter.com/zphpJJX1jn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 15, 2020
