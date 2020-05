You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mahomes gives remarks during Texas Tech virtual commencement



Patrick Mahomes has special message for Class of 2020 at his alma mater Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:34 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mahomes to speak to Texas Tech grads in virtual commencement ceremony Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to be part of the virtual graduation ceremonies for Texas Tech, his alma mater.

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this