LeBron James, outraged over shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, never hesitates to speak against injustice, racism, in stark contrast to Michael Jordan.

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron still has time to pass MJ on all-time NBA ranking list ESPN has released their all-time NBA player ranking list, and with no surprise Michael Jordan is at the top of the list while LeBron James came in 2nd. Hear why...

FOX Sports 2 days ago