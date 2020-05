Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After being brought over to SmackDown via FOX’s brand-to-brand rule, Charlotte Flair made an appearance on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen was quickly interrupted by Bayley and Sasha Banks which ended up in Flair accepting a future challenge from the SmackDown women’s champion. After being brought over to SmackDown via FOX’s brand-to-brand rule, Charlotte Flair made an appearance on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen was quickly interrupted by Bayley and Sasha Banks which ended up in Flair accepting a future challenge from the SmackDown women’s champion. 👓 View full article