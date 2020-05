The Bundesliga season resumed Saturday with what German fans call “ghost games,” played without spectators, and in Dortmund it was hard to tell that the...

DFL confirms May 16 restart for Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga The German Football League has announced that the Bundesliga season will resume play on Saturday May 16. Politicians backed the league to continue their season...

