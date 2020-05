Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to form over Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the cyclone may not affect the Andhra Pradesh coast, there will be moderate to heavy rain with wind speeds around 45-50kmph close to the state's coast, as per IMD's initial predictions.