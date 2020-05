Cricket: Shane Warne reignites fued with 'selfish' Steve Waugh Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Cricket great Shane Warne has reignited his feud with Steve Waugh, once again calling his former captain the "most selfish cricketer" he ever played with.A study from ESPNcricinfo's statisticians found Waugh was involved in more... Cricket great Shane Warne has reignited his feud with Steve Waugh, once again calling his former captain the "most selfish cricketer" he ever played with.A study from ESPNcricinfo's statisticians found Waugh was involved in more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Parthiv Patel recalls sledging Steve Waugh, apologizing to Matthew Hayden



Cricketer Parthiv Patel recalls the incident when he sledged Australia’s Steve Waugh during a match in 2004. Parthiv reveals how he never apologized to Waugh. The cricketer also spoke on another.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this 1STOPSP0RT ‘Most selfish cricketer I ever played with’: Warne reignites Waugh feud https://t.co/xLH5x0Q56b 3 hours ago