Sport24.co.za | Afridi buys bat as fake bids halt charity auction Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stepped in to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Afridi buys bat as fake bids halt charity auction https://t.co/mVoguhYgyV #cricketthingsSA 12 hours ago