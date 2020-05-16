Global  

England and Arsenal icon Kenny Sansom fighting for his life in hospital after suffering serious head injury

talkSPORT Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Former Arsenal and England defender Kenny Sansom is seriously ill in hospital, it was announced on his Twitter page last night. A message posted on his account said he was being treated in hospital but he is not suffering from coronavirus. Reports on Friday evening claimed he had suffered a serious head injury after a […]
