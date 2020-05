Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Football is back on TV today as BT Sport broadcasts every German Bundesliga match, with the season returning behind closed doors.Here are the details on timings, TV packages and online streaming Football is back on TV today as BT Sport broadcasts every German Bundesliga match, with the season returning behind closed doors.Here are the details on timings, TV packages and online streaming 👓 View full article