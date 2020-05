FM announces structural reforms in 8 key sectors Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced bold structural reforms in eight key sectors in the fourth tranche of economic stimulus package with an aim to boost growth and create jobs. These include coal, minerals, defence, civil aviation, power distribution, space and atomic energy sector. 👓 View full article

