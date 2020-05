Bundesliga talking points as Erling Haaland shines and fans are shut out Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Football was finally back on Saturday with the Bundesliga resuming as Erling Haaland shone in Borussia Dortmund’s thrashing of Schalke while there was a relegation battle between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn Football was finally back on Saturday with the Bundesliga resuming as Erling Haaland shone in Borussia Dortmund’s thrashing of Schalke while there was a relegation battle between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Bundesliga returns: 9 talking points as Erling Haaland shines and fans are shut out https://t.co/b6fkMTiHuF https://t.co/KRPGrlE0Oo 2 hours ago