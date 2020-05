Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In its first Bundesliga match back, RB Leipzig struggled against an overmatched SC Freiburg team. However, RB Leipzig was able to net a second-half equalizer and was the beneficiary of a close call in the 93rd minute, which helped them walk away with a draw. In its first Bundesliga match back, RB Leipzig struggled against an overmatched SC Freiburg team. However, RB Leipzig was able to net a second-half equalizer and was the beneficiary of a close call in the 93rd minute, which helped them walk away with a draw. 👓 View full article