Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Hertha got three second half goals, of increasingly impressive fashion to earn the three points. Matheus Cunha scored for the third consecutive game with some great footwork and a strong finish, as Hertha moves further away from relegation with the win.