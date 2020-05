Fortuna Düsseldorf hits the post 3 times but can't net a goal in a 0-0 draw vs. Paderborn Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In the Bundesliga's much awaited return to action, Fortuna Düsseldorf was unable to put away Paderborn, despite hitting shots off the goal post three different times, twice by striker Valon Berisha. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, keeping both clubs in the bottom three of the Bundesliga standings. In the Bundesliga's much awaited return to action, Fortuna Düsseldorf was unable to put away Paderborn, despite hitting shots off the goal post three different times, twice by striker Valon Berisha. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, keeping both clubs in the bottom three of the Bundesliga standings. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Fortuna Düsseldorf hits the post 3 times but can’t net a goal in a 0-0 draw vs. Paderborn In the Bundesliga's much awaited return to action, Fortuna Düsseldorf was unable to put away Paderborn, despite hitting shots off the goal post three different...

FOX Sports 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this