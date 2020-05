Mönchengladbach dominates Eintracht Frankfurt wire to wire in statement 3-1 win Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram, and Ramy Bensebaini each found the back of the net as Mönchengladbach dominated Eintracht Frankfurt from start to finish. The Foals scored 35 seconds into the match and didn't look back. Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram, and Ramy Bensebaini each found the back of the net as Mönchengladbach dominated Eintracht Frankfurt from start to finish. The Foals scored 35 seconds into the match and didn't look back. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Eintracht Frankfurt hit the training pitch with coronavirus restrictions



Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt hold restricted training sessions for their players. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33 Published on April 4, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this