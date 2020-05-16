Global
Report: Dexter Manley has COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Report: Dexter Manley has COVID-19
Saturday, 16 May 2020 (
4 days ago
)
Recent related news from verified sources
Report: Former Redskins star Manley has coronavirus
Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic reported on Saturday.
Reuters
4 days ago
