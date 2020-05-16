Global  

Salford boss Ian Watson explains what players must do before Super League return

Daily Star Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Salford boss Ian Watson explains what players must do before Super League returnSuper League players are keen to start playing again as the situation around the coronavirus pandemic begins to die down, but Salford coach Ian Watson has warned that a return should not be rushed
News video: Major Concerns for Minor League players: USM Alum J.C. Keys weighs in

Major Concerns for Minor League players: USM Alum J.C. Keys weighs in

 While Major League owners and the Players Association negotiate salaries worth more than most of us will ever see in our lives all parties involved still remain seemingly optimistic on a return to baseball in 2020.

