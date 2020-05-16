Salford boss Ian Watson explains what players must do before Super League return
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Super League players are keen to start playing again as the situation around the coronavirus pandemic begins to die down, but Salford coach Ian Watson has warned that a return should not be rushed
While Major League owners and the Players Association negotiate salaries worth more than most of us will ever see in our lives all parties involved still remain seemingly optimistic on a return to baseball in 2020.