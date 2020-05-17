Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘It’s been great’: Victor Lindelof talks up his Man United team-mate

The Sport Review Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Victor Lindelof has revealed his delight at having paired up with Harry Maguire in the Manchester United defence this season. Maguire has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year. Maguire, 27, has started 29 games in […]

The post ‘It’s been great’: Victor Lindelof talks up his Man United team-mate appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Victor Lindelof lauds ‘great’ Harry Maguire as Man Utd partnership flourishes

Victor Lindelof lauds ‘great’ Harry Maguire as Man Utd partnership flourishesVictor Lindelof has spoken out about his relationship with defensive partner Harry Maguire at Man Utd and their improvements as a team
Daily Star

Man Utd star Victor Lindelof 'wanted transfer to Championship club'

Man Utd star Victor Lindelof 'wanted transfer to Championship club'Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could have ended up playing football in England earlier than 2017 according to former Benfica coach Rui Vitoria
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PheonixFM

Pheonix @XR0NAN Why the actual***is Bailey picked over Victor? Lindelof is so much better, plus pairs very good with Mag… https://t.co/svpNvCTP7U 3 days ago

TheSportReview

The Sport Review ‘It’s been great’: Victor Lindelof talks up his Man United team-mate https://t.co/IwreTqoqYz 1 week ago

binhan2401

Binh An RT @UnitedNewsHub: 🗣 Victor Lindelof: “It's been great playing with Harry a lot this season. It’s very important to play a lot of games to… 1 week ago

UnitedNewsHub

United News Hub 🗣 Victor Lindelof: “It's been great playing with Harry a lot this season. It’s very important to play a lot of gam… https://t.co/ADtxGjKLrI 1 week ago