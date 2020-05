Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the king," said opening batsman Rohit Sharma when he was asked whether he is a fan of the Portuguese star or not. Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal where both players spoke about their love for Ronaldo. Sharma said Ronaldo's career is "simply outstanding" and must be applauded for his achievements. 👓 View full article