Sport24.co.za | 'Surreal' for Dortmund in empty stadium Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Borussia Dortmund's coach and chief executive spoke of the "very strange" and "surreal" experience of playing in an empty stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this