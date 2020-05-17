A wiggle and a kick… How unfamiliar face Matthew Wolff can steal the spotlight from Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson as live golf returns
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () You don’t need to follow golf to know who Rory McIlroy is. You’ll have probably heard the names Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, too. But only ardent fans will be familiar with the fourth participant of this weekend’s TaylorMade Driving Relief: Matthew Wolff. The 21-year-old will headline golf’s unofficial return this Sunday, in a charity […]
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in professional golf's soft return to live broadcast action Sunday.
