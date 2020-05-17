Global  

A wiggle and a kick… How unfamiliar face Matthew Wolff can steal the spotlight from Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson as live golf returns

Sunday, 17 May 2020
You don’t need to follow golf to know who Rory McIlroy is. You’ll have probably heard the names Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, too. But only ardent fans will be familiar with the fourth participant of this weekend’s TaylorMade Driving Relief: Matthew Wolff. The 21-year-old will headline golf’s unofficial return this Sunday, in a charity […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Golf stars prepare for charity comeback

Golf stars prepare for charity comeback 01:15

 Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff look ahead to their return to action in Florida on Sunday in an 18-hole behind closed doors contest for charity.

McIlroy and Johnson victorious in pro golf's return

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in professional golf's soft return to live broadcast action Sunday.
Forget awkward moments, shaky shots, seeing golf again is what mattered most

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff brought golf back Sunday. It wasn't a perfect performance, but that it was a performance -- and...
