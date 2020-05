Taipei T10 League 2020, Final: PCCT United beat FCC Formosans to clinch title Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

PCCT United defeated TCA Indians by seven wickets while FCC Formosans thrashed Taiwan Dragons by eight wickets in their respective semi-final clashes to book their places in the final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this