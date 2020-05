You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Six glasses of wine later, Kyrgios tells Murray 'you're better than Djokovic' Nick Kyrgios told Andy Murray the British tennis star was better than world No 1 Novak Djokovic, claiming the Serb "dodges" his serve while the Scot "is on it...

News24 19 hours ago



Tennis: You are better than Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray in live chat Andy Murray endured a drunken love-bombing on Saturday from his friend Nick Kyrgios, in the latest example of the increasingly bizarre trend for celebrity chats...

New Zealand Herald 19 hours ago





Tweets about this