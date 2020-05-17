Global  

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris stopped by Alistair Overeem in first fight since murder of step-daughter Aniah

talkSPORT Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
An emotional Walt Harris remained dignified in defeat after he was stopped by Alistair Overeem on Saturday night in Jacksonville. The UFC heavyweight was fighting for the first time since the murder of his step-daughter and nearly recorded a perfect comeback when he rocked Overeem in the first round. However, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion […]
