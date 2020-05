Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Future Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson wrecked his car in the final lap of the first stage at Darlington Speedway. Johnson was leading the race at the time of the crash. Future Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson wrecked his car in the final lap of the first stage at Darlington Speedway. Johnson was leading the race at the time of the crash. 👓 View full article