Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Berlin for hipsters, Borussia Dortmund for England fans… the Bundesliga team for every fan to support when the season is back

talkSPORT Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Football is finally back with the Bundesliga announcing fixtures will resume on May 16. Germany’s top-flight will be the first of Europe’s big five leagues to get back under way, after the government eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions and gave it the green light. Games will be played behind closed doors, but live across the talkSPORT […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Dortmund fans celebrate Bundesliga restart

Dortmund fans celebrate Bundesliga restart 03:06

 Borussia Dortmund fans follow their team's 4-0 win over local rivals Schalke 04 in a bar as the Bundesliga restarts behind closed doors after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart [Video]

Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart

Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick welcomes the allowance of five substitutions for remainder of season as the Bundesliga ramps back up.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:29Published
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview [Video]

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga Derby against Schalke on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Bundesliga: DOR vs SCH Dream11, live stream, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DOR vs SCH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Dream11 Team Player List, DOR Dream11 Team...
DNA Also reported by •talkSPORT

Transfer news and football gossip: Liverpool target Werner slammed for Bayern snub, Man City slap £100m price tag on Sane, PSG want Chelsea flop Bakayoko

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Thursday’s papers and online… Owen Hargreaves has compared Jadon Sancho to a...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

brett5355sports

5/5 Pro Guy. College too. #LetsGoPhillies! #Doop! RT @thegoalkeeper: Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich is live now on FS1, UniMás and TUDN. The hipsters' favorite against the team that wins a… 10 hours ago

thegoalkeeper

Jonathan Tannenwald Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich is live now on FS1, UniMás and TUDN. The hipsters' favorite against the team that w… https://t.co/7t95cO3926 10 hours ago

BoruDortmundnew

Boru Dortmund new Union Berlin for hipsters, Borussia Dortmund for England fans… the Bundesliga team for every fan to support w -… https://t.co/Jusxx4YQSp 2 days ago

BorussiDortmund

Borussia Dortmund Union Berlin for hipsters, Borussia Dortmund for England fans… the Bundesliga team for every fan to support w -… https://t.co/XdXRH5H0hc 2 days ago

Glider88709165

Glider Union Berlin for hipsters, Borussia Dortmund for England fans... the Bundesliga team for every fan to support when… https://t.co/xBdKuwwBfO 2 days ago

SmithyInWelly

Cory RT @talkSPORT: A Bundesliga team to support for every type of football fan https://t.co/YWsFtOeNPO 2 days ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT A Bundesliga team to support for every type of football fan https://t.co/YWsFtOeNPO 2 days ago