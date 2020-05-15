Union Berlin for hipsters, Borussia Dortmund for England fans… the Bundesliga team for every fan to support when the season is back
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Football is finally back with the Bundesliga announcing fixtures will resume on May 16. Germany’s top-flight will be the first of Europe’s big five leagues to get back under way, after the government eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions and gave it the green light. Games will be played behind closed doors, but live across the talkSPORT […]