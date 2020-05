Virat ready to act in biopic but on one condition Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Skipper Virat Kohli said he is ready to act in his biopic but wants his wife Anushka Sharma to act alongside him in the movie. Kohli joined the Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on an Instagram Live video session where both the athletes talked on a range of topics. Kohli said before he met Anushka, he was very self-centred and stayed in his comfort zone. 👓 View full article

