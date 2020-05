Recent related videos from verified sources NASCAR resumes season with no fans



NASCAR resumed competition after a two-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding its Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans. Chris Dignam has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 3 hours ago Kurt Busch talks return of NASCAR, Sunday's race at Darlington, preparation



Kurt Busch joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss the return of NASCAR. Hear him detail his preparation for this Sunday's race on FOX and how he feels about getting back on the racetrack. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:32 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources NASCAR returns: Live updates from Darlington Cup race RACER's Kelly Crandall is live at Darlington Raceway for The Real Heroes 400 as NASCAR returns to live racing for the first time since March.

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



Start your engines: NASCAR roaring back during pandemic DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ready or not, NASCAR is back, but without fans, flyovers or commercialism. Darlington Raceway opened its 70-year-old gates so engines...

Seattle Times 14 hours ago



