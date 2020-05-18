Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray: You are better than Novak Djokovic
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Nick Kyrgios told Andy Murray on Saturday the British tennis star was better than world number one Novak Djokovic, claiming the Serb "dodges" his serve while the Scot "is on it like a light".
By his own estimate Kyrgios had drunk six glasses of wine when he logged on from his Canberra home for an Instagram live chat with...
