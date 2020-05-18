Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray: You are better than Novak Djokovic

Mid-Day Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios told Andy Murray on Saturday the British tennis star was better than world number one Novak Djokovic, claiming the Serb "dodges" his serve while the Scot "is on it like a light".

By his own estimate Kyrgios had drunk six glasses of wine when he logged on from his Canberra home for an Instagram live chat with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Kyrgios urges Murray to team up with him

Kyrgios urges Murray to team up with him 01:59

 Nick Kyrgios asks Andy Murray to 'give the people what they want' and play doubles with him.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Nick Foles dropped off a cliff since his Super Bowl run, Andy Dalton is better [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Nick Foles dropped off a cliff since his Super Bowl run, Andy Dalton is better

Dallas Cowboys' executive Stephen Jones recently said that having 'Andy Dalton on the roster makes me sleep better.' Jones then went on to compare Dalton's role to Nick Foles during his time with..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published
Murray's Grand Slam final regret [Video]

Murray's Grand Slam final regret

Andy Murray has lost four Australian Open finals to Novak Djokovic but, speaking with the world number one on Instagram, he chose a different Grand Slam decider as the match he would play again if he..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis: You are better than Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray in live chat

Tennis: You are better than Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray in live chatAndy Murray endured a drunken love-bombing on Saturday from his friend Nick Kyrgios, in the latest example of the increasingly bizarre trend for celebrity chats...
New Zealand Herald

'I think you are better than Djokovic': Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray during wine-fuelled Instagram chat

Known for his controversial statements in the tennis world, Nick Kyrgios once again took a dig at world number one Novak Djokovic.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this