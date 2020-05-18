Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Luc Longley, NBA legend in heated locker room incident
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Luc Longley's silence since the release of Michael Jordan's 10-part doco-series has intrigued the sporting world, but there is no shortage of spotfires that have emerged about the Aussie legend's relationship with the NBA GOAT.Conspiracy...
Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game' The Bulls icon is remembered for scoring 38 points while being very sick during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Jordan was said to have had a bad case of the flu, but still led Chicago to a 90-88 win. His heroics gave the Bulls a 3-2...