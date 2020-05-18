Global  

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson win charity skins match in Florida

BBC Sport Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Rory McIlroy wore shorts, carried his own bag and he won £910,000 for charity with a nearest-the-pin shot as golf returned to television on Sunday.
