Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson win charity skins match in Florida
Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Rory McIlroy wore shorts, carried his own bag and he won £910,000 for charity with a nearest-the-pin shot as golf returned to television on Sunday.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rory proud of Driving Relief
Rory McIlroy gives his verdict on the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match and whether the event was a success.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:39Published
Golf stars prepare for charity comeback
Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff look ahead to their return to action in Florida on Sunday in an 18-hole behind closed doors contest for charity.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15Published
