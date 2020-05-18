Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona transfer target Kai Havertz has got ‘the look of Michael Ballack’, says Ally McCoist
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Ally McCoist has dubbed Manchester United and Liverpool target Kai Havertz ‘special’. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, who is valued at around £90million, has also been linked to Barcelona. The 20-year-old caught McCoist’s eye when he helped Leverkusen beat the talkSPORT host’s beloved Rangers in the first leg of a Europa League last-16 clash in March. […]
