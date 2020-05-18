Premier League clubs to resume non-contact training
Monday, 18 May 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Premier League clubs have agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact training sessions to resume from Tuesday during the coronavirus pandemic
League Two clubs have unanimously indicated they are in favour of ending the 2019-20 season. However they have asked that no club be relegated to the National League. Fine details still need to be determined in terms of how the English Football League will determine promotions. League Two clubs agree to end season 01:02
