Premier League clubs to resume non-contact training

FOX Sports Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Premier League clubs to resume non-contact trainingPremier League clubs have agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact training sessions to resume from Tuesday during the coronavirus pandemic
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: League Two clubs agree to end season

League Two clubs agree to end season 01:02

 League Two clubs have unanimously indicated they are in favour of ending the 2019-20 season. However they have asked that no club be relegated to the National League. Fine details still need to be determined in terms of how the English Football League will determine promotions.

