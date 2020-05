Mike Carroll RT @mitchellpwtorch: In my opinion, Jerry McDevitt commenting like this now on behalf of WWE demonstrates a shameful lack of judgment beyon… 2 hours ago Adam Bomb Stan Account RT @JimValley: Jerry McDevett: (Martha Hart) hired a lawyer in Kansas City who we caught essentially trying to fix the judicial selection p… 2 hours ago Steven Muehlhausen RT @brentbrookhouse: The earlier story on Martha Hart, Owen Hart's death and the Hall of Fame has been updated with comments from WWE's law… 3 hours ago Jason Cruz Owen Hart's legacy a priority as Martha Hart's wounds have healed, though her distaste for WWE has not… https://t.co/xKTBw002kS 4 hours ago Haketh “3D Era Apologist” KOTB RT @brentbrookhouse: We have up what I believe is a very good story coming out of a conversation with Martha Hart, discussing Owen Hart, th… 6 hours ago