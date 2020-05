Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal mainly on account of provisions for statutory dues. The company had posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the same period a year ago. Bharti Airtel registered consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter.