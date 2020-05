Recent related videos from verified sources Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk



Welcome back to Football Daily, as we look through this week’s biggest news from the transfer market. Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes could be on his way to Chelsea this summer, after he.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:11 Published 1 week ago Pochettino Favourite To Become Next Newcastle United Manager! Transfer Talk



Welcome back to Transfer Talk where we give you all the latest rumours concerning Premier League clubs. This week we cover which Ligue 1 based striker Jurgen Klopp is supposedly opening talks with,.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Leicester City fans react as transfer target Alassane Plea impresses Leicester City transfer news: Borussia Monchengladbach star Alassane Plea, who has been linked with City and Man United, scored just one minute into his side's...

Leicester Mercury 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this