Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack. “Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote on Instagram on Monday. “It is a moment of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Arnab Goswami, wife attacked in Mumbai; 2 arrested [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami, wife attacked in Mumbai; 2 arrested

Journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked by two bike-borne miscreants. The incident took place past midnight on Wednesday morning when the duo was driving home from work. Both Arnab and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published
Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna struggle to find time to sleep [Video]

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna struggle to find time to sleep

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna struggle to find time to sleep The singer has admitted he and wife Giovanna Falcone are so busy juggling writing a book together, as well as caring for their three sons,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB's Starling Marte Says Wife Died From Heart Attack, 'Indescribable Pain'

Tragic news ... MLB superstar Starling Marte says his wife died from a heart attack Monday. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate...
TMZ.com

D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

cbs46

CBS46 Arizona Diamondbacks OF Starling Marte announces on social media that his wife Noelia has died of heart attack… https://t.co/xSHTppDg97 23 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart a… https://t.co/fFKbyeis9F 57 minutes ago

SportsRumbleMLB

SportsRumbleMLB D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack https://t.co/UwPAHBsjHS https://t.co/0O75TRuNBx 2 hours ago

FOX10Phoenix

FOX 10 Phoenix D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack. https://t.co/YfKOTosrZa 2 hours ago

814Pirates

Pirates Information RT @nbc6: The former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder announced his wife's death on Instagram Monday: https://t.co/dCF5O2fWvg 5 hours ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida The former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder announced his wife's death on Instagram Monday: https://t.co/dCF5O2fWvg 5 hours ago

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu D-Backs OF Starling Marte Says Wife Dies of Heart Attack – NBC 7 San Diego https://t.co/Rf0m6VPPRW 8 hours ago

Break_View

Break View Sports [Sports News] D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack https://t.co/oi8GZf9eV1 - More On #BreakViewSports 9 hours ago