D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It is a moment of […]


