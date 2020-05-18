Cyclone Amphan: Odisha gets into survival mode

Monday, 18 May 2020 () In the middle of a pandemic that has put the world on edge, the state government on Monday started evacuating people from low lying areas in northern parts of Odisha as Cyclone Amphan developed into a Super Cyclone and threatens to cause extensive damage in at least five districts even though it may spare the state further misery by making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.
As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously. We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people....