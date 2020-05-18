Cyclone Amphan: Odisha gets into survival mode

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

In the middle of a pandemic that has put the world on edge, the state government on Monday started evacuating people from low lying areas in northern parts of Odisha as Cyclone Amphan developed into a Super Cyclone and threatens to cause extensive damage in at least five districts even though it may spare the state further misery by making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. 👓 View full article

