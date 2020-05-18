Global  

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha gets into survival mode

IndiaTimes Monday, 18 May 2020
In the middle of a pandemic that has put the world on edge, the state government on Monday started evacuating people from low lying areas in northern parts of Odisha as Cyclone Amphan developed into a Super Cyclone and threatens to cause extensive damage in at least five districts even though it may spare the state further misery by making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.
 As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously. We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people....

Cyclone Amphan to cross Odisha, WB on May 20

The IMD on Saturday said the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic storm - called 'Amphan'. It will turn into an extremely...
IndiaTimes

Super Cyclone Amphan threatens Odisha, West Bengal

Amphan is expected to bring "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on May...
Hindu


