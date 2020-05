Seth Rollins embraces Austin Theory as new disciple, Buddy Murphy not pleased Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy attacked Aleister Black on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins embraced Theory after helping Murphy beat down Aleister Black. Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy attacked Aleister Black on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins embraced Theory after helping Murphy beat down Aleister Black. 👓 View full article

