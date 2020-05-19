Global  

‘I think his preferred choice is Liverpool FC’: Reds backed to sign Timo Werner

The Sport Review Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Jan Molby believes that Timo Werner will end up signing for Liverpool FC eventually. The 24-year-old German forward has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent months as Jurgen Klopp ponders bolstering his squad ahead of next season. Werner has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season, with the forward […]

The post ‘I think his preferred choice is Liverpool FC’: Reds backed to sign Timo Werner appeared first on The Sport Review.
