Hindu Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The storm system in the Bay of Bengal, Amphan, developed into a super cyclone on Monday and is expected to make landfall along the West Bengal-Banglad
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy 02:52

 As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously. We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people....

Powerful Cyclone Amphan takes aim at India, Bangladesh [Video]

Powerful Cyclone Amphan takes aim at India, Bangladesh

Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Second Super Cyclone in Odisha after 1999: NDRF DG [Video]

Second Super Cyclone in Odisha after 1999: NDRF DG

NDRF DG, SN Pradhan on the impact of super cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' said that after 1999, this is the second super cyclone in Odisha. He said, "Maximum impact is expected on 20th, therefore it is an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Andhra Pradesh: IMD warns of cyclone Amphan

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to form over Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the cyclone may...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySeattle Times

Amphan cyclone tracker | Odisha begins evacuation

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has intensified into an extremely severe storm and is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odis
Hindu


