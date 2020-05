Kai Havertz Destined For ‘Bigger Things’ – Leverkusen Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (Video)

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Bayer Leveerkusen demolished Werder in Bremen in the Bundesliga on Monday by 1-4, with in-demand Kai Havertz on target twice. Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky hopes this won’t be his last season at the club, but acknowledges that the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is destined for bigger things. Two-goal Kai Havertz "destined for greater things", according to his […]



