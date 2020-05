You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nev, Carra sympathise with Deeney



Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher talk about Watford captain Troy Deeney's decision not to return to training this week amid concerns for his own son's health. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published now Lampard: Players must be able to voice concerns



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says players must be given the freedom to voice their concerns over a return to training like Watford captain Troy Deeney. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Troy Deeney: Watford captain says he will not return to training Watford captain Troy Deeney says he will not return to training with the club because he fears for his family's health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago



BBC News 2 hours ago





